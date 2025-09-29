Left Menu

Ozak AI's Presale: Setting the Stage for Explosive ROI

Ozak AI is gaining traction with its presale priced at $0.012, raising over $3.41 million with nearly 918 million tokens sold. The token aims for a $1 target, driven by its innovative predictive data analytics platform and strategic partnerships, offering high ROI potential for early investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:16 IST
Ozak AI is capturing attention in the financial market with its active token presale, currently priced at $0.012. With nearly 918 million tokens sold, the project has already raised more than $3.41 million. Analysts predict this momentum could push the token's value to a staggering $1, fueling high hopes for significant returns on investment for early participants.

The presale represents Phase 6 of Ozak AI's roadmap, with nearly one billion tokens distributed at the existing price point. A minimum investment of $100 makes participation accessible to a broad audience, reflecting a strategy designed to democratize opportunity. Tokenomics outline careful allocations: 30% for presale, with other key functions like ecosystem growth, future reserves, and team incentives also prioritized, creating a balanced approach for long-term viability.

Beyond the presale, Ozak AI fortifies its position with robust technological backing. The platform promises predictive data analytics through components like the Ozak Stream Network and customizable Prediction Agents. A strategic partnership with Pyth Network enhances real-time data capabilities, further empowering Ozak AI's mission to provide on-chain forecasts, with analysts viewing the $OZ token as essential to these increasingly integrated financial workflows.

