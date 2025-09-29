Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Responsible Event Guidelines After Tragic Stampede

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged political parties and public organizations to establish guidelines for responsibly organizing events. Describing the incident as "a tragedy that should never happen again," Stalin expressed his deep sorrow and grief while promising thorough investigations. "What happened in Karur is a great tragedy; a cruel tragedy," he remarked in a video statement.

Immediately after receiving the distressing news, Stalin ordered district administration into action and went to Karur that night. The tragedy claimed 41 lives, and the state has announced a ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for each family affected. "The injured are receiving full medical care at the government's expense," he assured. An independent inquiry by former judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will determine the cause, with future government actions contingent on the findings.

Amidst this, Stalin addressed rumors spreading on social media and appealed to the collective conscience of all political parties to prevent misinformation and ensure such incidents never recur. Emphasizing unity, he declared, "They are all our Tamil brothers and sisters." Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has petitioned for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe, alleging political motivations behind the incident led by DMK functionaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)