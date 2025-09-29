Markets on Edge: Fed Remarks and Government Shutdown Loom
U.S. stock futures rose after Friday's inflation data, amidst potential government shutdown threats. A standoff over funding could delay data releases affecting Fed decisions. Fed officials advocate for restrictive monetary policy. Premarket trading saw cannabis stocks rise, while Merus NV shares surged due to an acquisition deal.
U.S. stock index futures showed a positive start to the week amid anticipations of remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers and looming concerns over a possible government shutdown, as the in-line inflation report sustains rate cut hopes.
The potential fiscal stalemate between political factions brings uncertainty as the government's new fiscal year approaches. Concerns surround the halted publication of employment and inflation data, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's policy-making process.
Fed officials emphasize a data-driven strategy for monetary policy, although restrictive measures must continue to combat inflation. Meanwhile, cannabis-related stocks and Merus NV shares experienced significant premarket upticks, while MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' shares plummeted after releasing trial data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
