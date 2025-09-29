Markets on Edge: Fed Remarks and Government Shutdown Loom

U.S. stock index futures showed a positive start to the week amid anticipations of remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers and looming concerns over a possible government shutdown, as the in-line inflation report sustains rate cut hopes.

The potential fiscal stalemate between political factions brings uncertainty as the government's new fiscal year approaches. Concerns surround the halted publication of employment and inflation data, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's policy-making process.

Fed officials emphasize a data-driven strategy for monetary policy, although restrictive measures must continue to combat inflation. Meanwhile, cannabis-related stocks and Merus NV shares experienced significant premarket upticks, while MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' shares plummeted after releasing trial data.

