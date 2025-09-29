Tower Crane Collapse Tragedy at Hazira Industrial Plant
A fatal accident occurred at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's facility in Surat, Gujarat, when a tower crane collapsed. One worker died and three others sustained injuries due to the incident, which was likely caused by strong winds. The affected workers were employed by ITD Cementation India Limited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at the Hazira industrial area in Surat, Gujarat, one worker lost his life and three others were injured following the collapse of a tower crane at a steel plant.
The accident took place at the construction site of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's) facility, as reported by Assistant Commissioner of Police Deep Vakil.
Preliminary investigations suggest powerful winds as a potential cause. The injured workers were employed by ITD Cementation India Limited, contracted for a new coke oven project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UST and Kaynes Semicon Partner to Establish Rs 3,330 Crore OSAT Facility in Gujarat
Vibrant Navratri: Gujarat's Leaders Grace Grand Garba Festivities
Gujarat Shines as 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Kicks Off Amidst Spectacular Celebrations
Gujarat Splashes into Action: 11th Asian Aquatics Championships Begins
Celebrating 25 Years of 'Dandiya Masti': A Vibrant Fusion of Gujarat in Delhi