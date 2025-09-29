Tower Crane Collapse Tragedy at Hazira Industrial Plant

In a tragic incident at the Hazira industrial area in Surat, Gujarat, one worker lost his life and three others were injured following the collapse of a tower crane at a steel plant.

The accident took place at the construction site of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's) facility, as reported by Assistant Commissioner of Police Deep Vakil.

Preliminary investigations suggest powerful winds as a potential cause. The injured workers were employed by ITD Cementation India Limited, contracted for a new coke oven project.

