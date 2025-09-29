Tata Capital IPO: A Record-Breaking Entry to Boost Financial Growth
Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company, is launching a Rs 15,512 crore IPO, the largest in 2023. The offering includes fresh shares and an Offer For Sale, aiming to strengthen the company's capital base. Growth strategies focus on technology and digital innovation in lending services.
Tata Capital, a prominent non-banking financial company, has unveiled the price range for its eagerly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) at Rs 310-326 per share, positioning it as the largest IPO this year.
Valued at Rs 1.38 lakh crore at the higher end, the maiden public issue is scheduled from October 6 to October 8, with anchor bookings commencing on October 3. The IPO includes a fresh issue, an Offer For Sale, and aims to bolster Tata Capital's Tier-1 capital base for future lending activities.
CEO Rajiv Sabharwal highlights the company's rapid growth and technological advancements, stating that Tata Capital has consistently surpassed industry growth rates. The strategic use of technology, including investments in Gen AI, is set to enhance the company's offerings and maintain low credit costs.
