Rivers of Change: Protecting India's Lifelines

In a significant appeal to safeguard India's vital water resources, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil urged Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to expedite wetland protection, pollution abatement, and river rejuvenation efforts.

Chairing the 16th Empowered Task Force meeting on Ganga rejuvenation, he stressed the Ganga's role as both a cultural symbol and a lifeline for millions, calling for coordinated efforts across states and departments.

Progress in wetland assessments and future plans for sewage treatment, cultural heritage rejuvenation, and regulatory framework strengthening were key topics, alongside the release of an IIT Kanpur report on sand mining impacts.

