North Korea's Unyielding Stance on Nuclear Sovereignty

North Korea, via Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong, declared at the UN General Assembly that it will not relinquish its nuclear program, stating that doing so would equate to surrendering its sovereignty. This marked the first address by a North Korean official since 2018 at the annual assembly.

Updated: 29-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:44 IST
At the United Nations General Assembly, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong delivered a resolute message: the nation will retain its nuclear program. He argued that abandoning it would be akin to giving up the country's sovereignty and right to existence.

This declaration was particularly significant as it marked North Korea's first official representation from Pyongyang at the annual gathering of global leaders since 2018 when the country's foreign minister attended.

North Korea's unwavering stance underscores its commitment to maintaining its nuclear capabilities despite international pressure to disarm in pursuit of global security.

