Left Menu

India Bids Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Amid Calls for Justice

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to singer Zubeen Garg. Amidst his passing, Assam's Chief Minister urged against spreading misinformation regarding the case. The government promises justice for Garg, whose musical legacy continues to inspire the Assamese community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:57 IST
India Bids Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Amid Calls for Justice
Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribue to Zubeen Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid respected homage with floral tributes at the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, marking the occasion of his Adyashraddha. Sonowal offered prayers for Garg's eternal peace while comforting his grieving family.

'Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to reside in the hearts of the Assamese people. His cultural journey will forever inspire forthcoming generations,' Sonowal stated. Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19 due to an alleged drowning incident. His remains were taken to Delhi and returned to Assam, arriving in Guwahati on September 21.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. Subsequently, on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors about Garg's case. He emphasized that the government was committed to ensuring justice and discouraged the use of people's grief for misinformation.

'Trust in our government; we will do justice for our beloved Zubeen. If we fail, hold us accountable. But don't let grief become a tool for rumors,' Sarma expressed in a public message. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the influential singer during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, highlighting Zubeen's significant impact on Assamese culture.

'The untimely loss of Zubeen Garg is deeply felt across the nation. Known far beyond Assam, Zubeen's music and connection to his culture will enchant future generations,' stated PM Modi, reflecting the national sentiment of mourning and celebration of Garg's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025