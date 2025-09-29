India Bids Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg Amid Calls for Justice

On Monday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid respected homage with floral tributes at the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, marking the occasion of his Adyashraddha. Sonowal offered prayers for Garg's eternal peace while comforting his grieving family.

'Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to reside in the hearts of the Assamese people. His cultural journey will forever inspire forthcoming generations,' Sonowal stated. Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19 due to an alleged drowning incident. His remains were taken to Delhi and returned to Assam, arriving in Guwahati on September 21.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. Subsequently, on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors about Garg's case. He emphasized that the government was committed to ensuring justice and discouraged the use of people's grief for misinformation.

'Trust in our government; we will do justice for our beloved Zubeen. If we fail, hold us accountable. But don't let grief become a tool for rumors,' Sarma expressed in a public message. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the influential singer during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, highlighting Zubeen's significant impact on Assamese culture.

'The untimely loss of Zubeen Garg is deeply felt across the nation. Known far beyond Assam, Zubeen's music and connection to his culture will enchant future generations,' stated PM Modi, reflecting the national sentiment of mourning and celebration of Garg's contributions.

