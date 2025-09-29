Left Menu

Aadhaar Samvaad: Celebrating 16 Years of Innovation and Empowerment

The UIDAI hosted the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' conference in Hyderabad, aligning with Aadhaar's 16th Foundation Day. Over 700 stakeholders discussed innovations in service delivery and Aadhaar's role in India's digital transformation. The event unveiled the Aadhaar MyStamp and brand manual, highlighting Aadhaar's continued impact on governance, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:57 IST
Aadhaar Samvaad: Celebrating 16 Years of Innovation and Empowerment
UIDAI hosts fourth Aadhaar Samvaad in Hyderabad (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster its role in India's digital ecosystem, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) conducted a comprehensive stakeholders conference, 'Aadhaar Samvaad,' in Hyderabad on Monday. The event, attended by more than 700 senior policymakers, industry leaders, and technocrats, marked a discussion ground for enhancing Aadhaar-based service delivery.

Coinciding with Aadhaar's 16th Foundation Day, the event underscored the initiative's evolution as a critical component of India's Digital Public Infrastructure. S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized Aadhaar's pivotal role in enabling inclusive growth and urged for continued innovation with a focus on user convenience.

Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI Chairperson, highlighted future engagement plans while Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, stressed Aadhaar's role in digital empowerment and governance. The event featured the unveiling of the Aadhaar MyStamp and a brand manual, with discussions focusing on new identity system innovations and non-governmental applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
2
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
3
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India
4
OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025