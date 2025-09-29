Aadhaar Samvaad: Celebrating 16 Years of Innovation and Empowerment

In a bid to bolster its role in India's digital ecosystem, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) conducted a comprehensive stakeholders conference, 'Aadhaar Samvaad,' in Hyderabad on Monday. The event, attended by more than 700 senior policymakers, industry leaders, and technocrats, marked a discussion ground for enhancing Aadhaar-based service delivery.

Coinciding with Aadhaar's 16th Foundation Day, the event underscored the initiative's evolution as a critical component of India's Digital Public Infrastructure. S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized Aadhaar's pivotal role in enabling inclusive growth and urged for continued innovation with a focus on user convenience.

Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI Chairperson, highlighted future engagement plans while Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, stressed Aadhaar's role in digital empowerment and governance. The event featured the unveiling of the Aadhaar MyStamp and a brand manual, with discussions focusing on new identity system innovations and non-governmental applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)