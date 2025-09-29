Left Menu

GST Reforms Propel India Towards Global Manufacturing Leadership

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel emphasizes GST reforms' pivotal role in advancing India's self-reliance and manufacturing capabilities. With solid backing from state officials and industry leaders, the initiative supports the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and aims to bolster India's global economic standing through significant exports and reduced import reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:10 IST
GST Reforms Propel India Towards Global Manufacturing Leadership
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has highlighted the significant impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on India's economic trajectory, underscoring their role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a leading global manufacturing hub. During a video conference from Gandhinagar attended by state industrialists and business leaders, Patel stressed the importance of GST in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput joined Patel in addressing the assembly of around 225 industrial organizations and over 3,500 businessmen. The Chief Minister advocated for self-reliance and a focus on indigenous products as key to economic growth. He noted how changes like the reduction in tax slabs could lead to significant savings if passed on to consumers, thus ensuring the envisioned savings festival.

Patel encouraged local industries to ramp up production to meet domestic demand, reinforcing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Citing substantial increases in mobile phone and engineering goods exports, Patel highlighted the growing self-reliance in sectors like semiconductors. He expressed confidence that Gujarat would lead in the national push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, signaling a reduction in imports and increase in exports as policy priorities.

TRENDING

1
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

 United States
2
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
4
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025