GST Reforms Propel India Towards Global Manufacturing Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has highlighted the significant impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on India's economic trajectory, underscoring their role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a leading global manufacturing hub. During a video conference from Gandhinagar attended by state industrialists and business leaders, Patel stressed the importance of GST in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput joined Patel in addressing the assembly of around 225 industrial organizations and over 3,500 businessmen. The Chief Minister advocated for self-reliance and a focus on indigenous products as key to economic growth. He noted how changes like the reduction in tax slabs could lead to significant savings if passed on to consumers, thus ensuring the envisioned savings festival.

Patel encouraged local industries to ramp up production to meet domestic demand, reinforcing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Citing substantial increases in mobile phone and engineering goods exports, Patel highlighted the growing self-reliance in sectors like semiconductors. He expressed confidence that Gujarat would lead in the national push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, signaling a reduction in imports and increase in exports as policy priorities.