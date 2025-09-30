Left Menu

Trump's New Tariffs Shake Global Lumber Trade

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imported timber, lumber, and furniture, citing national security risks. These tariffs could rise if agreements with trade partners aren't reached. The measures primarily impact suppliers from Canada, Vietnam, and Mexico, further intensifying ongoing trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:08 IST
President Donald Trump has announced significant tariffs on imported timber, lumber, and furniture, citing threats to U.S. national security. These duties include a 10% tariff on timber and lumber and a 25% tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and upholstered furniture, which could negatively impact global trade partnerships.

Effective from October 14, the tariffs could escalate if countries do not negotiate agreements with the U.S. by January 1, potentially rising to 30% for upholstered wooden products and 50% for kitchen cabinets and vanities. The move marks the first of several intended tariff hikes, which Trump claims are necessary for the protection of the U.S. wood industry and national infrastructure.

Key targets of these tariffs include Canada, the largest softwood supplier to the U.S., as well as furniture suppliers Mexico and Vietnam. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce opposes the tariffs, stressing that they pose no national security threat and could harm businesses and communities reliant on these critical imports.

