Punjab Ramps Up Security Amid Rising Tensions, Chandigarh Police Destroys Seized Narcotics
In response to heightened tensions post-Operation Sindoor, Punjab boosts security with enhanced forces. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police disposes of over 35 kg of seized narcotics as part of a drug-free initiative. DGP Yadav stresses robust efforts against organized crime, emphasizing the state's commitment to peace and tackling drug-related issues.
Tensions are escalating in Punjab as the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced a significant security boost following what he described as efforts by Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI, to destabilize the region post-Operation Sindoor. Enhanced security measures include deploying seven Border Security Force companies alongside fifty local forces to bolster border district defenses.
In a press conference, DGP Yadav highlighted ongoing efforts to combat organized crime. This includes a recently launched toll-free helpline aimed at gathering information to dismantle criminal networks. Since September of the previous year, Punjab Police has successfully cracked down on 26 terrorist modules, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining peace.
In a related move towards eradicating drug trade under the Nasha Mukt Bharat vision, Chandigarh's Drug Disposal Committee incinerated over 35 kgs of narcotics. The operation, led by the Superintendent of Police (Crime), was conducted in compliance with legal and environmental standards, illustrating the city's resolve to foster a drug-free society while ensuring transparent disposal processes.
