Congress Demands Enhanced Security for Rahul Gandhi Amid Death Threat Allegations

In a fervent appeal for heightened security measures, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday called for increased protection for Rahul Gandhi. The Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha faces alleged threats, which Baghel attributes to the ruling BJP's inability to confront Gandhi's influence effectively.

Concurrently, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has accused the BJP of inaction following a purported death threat made during a televised debate by a party spokesperson. Venugopal labeled the threat as part of a 'bigger conspiracy' and has sought a response from the Home Ministry to a letter addressing the issue.

Venugopal, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, noted that despite correspondence with Home Minister Amit Shah, there has been no official response. He questioned the BJP's silence on the matter and demanded a clear stance, asserting that inaction would reflect complicity and normalization of violence against an opposition leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)