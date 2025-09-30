Controversy Deepens: Chaitanyananda Saraswati Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the subject of a sexual harassment case, is accused of showing "no remorse" and not cooperating with Delhi Police interrogations. Police described his responses as evasive, revealing only when presented with concrete evidence. He stands accused of multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Authorities discovered incriminating evidence on Saraswati's phone, including suggestive chats with women and photographs featuring air hostesses. Two female associates, detained for further questioning, were confronted alongside him. The Sri Sharada Peetham has severed all ties with Saraswati amid these allegations.

The investigation further unveiled reports from students and an Air Force officer flagging "sexual atrocities." Alleged victims claimed harassment and coercion, with some pressured to visit Saraswati at night. Surveillance cameras were reportedly misused in the women's hostel, intensifying the case's gravity.

