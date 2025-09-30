Left Menu

Blazing a Trail: Yemen's Solar Revolution

Yemen's first large-scale solar plant in Aden is transforming energy availability amid longstanding electricity shortages. Funded by the UAE and operational since July 2024, it serves 150,000-170,000 homes daily. This marks a strategic move towards renewables as Yemen plans to double its solar capacity by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's inaugural large-scale solar facility in Aden is providing crucial relief from chronic electricity shortages, benefiting both local residents and businesses during peak summer months.

Initiated by the United Arab Emirates and functional since July 2024, the Aden Solar Power Plant signifies a major step towards renewable energy in Yemen, identified by the International Energy Agency as the least electrified nation in the Middle East. Yemen has faced nearly three decades of power crises, exacerbated by conflicts that ravaged its national power infrastructure.

Located north of Aden, this 120-megawatt facility supplies power to 150,000-170,000 homes each day. "Power outages previously damaged goods and left merchants shouldering the loss," said Mubarak Qaid, a local supermarket owner. With solar energy constituting 10.4% of Yemen's power in 2023, future plans aim to double capacity by 2026, further expanding its renewable footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

