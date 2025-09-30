Left Menu

Sanctioned Russian LNG Tankers Continue to Supply China's Beihai Terminal

The Arctic Vostok LNG tanker, sanctioned for its ties to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, arrived at China's Beihai terminal. Despite sanctions, the project continues to supply LNG, with several tankers making deliveries, highlighting ongoing energy trade amidst geopolitical tensions.

30-09-2025
Sanctioned Russian LNG Tankers Continue to Supply China's Beihai Terminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An LNG tanker, tied to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project and facing sanctions, docked at China's Beihai terminal this Tuesday, according to tracking reports from Kpler and LSEG.

The Arctic Vostok gathered its cargo from Kamchatka, Russia, on August 30 and proceeded towards China's Guangxi region, with data showing the LNG onboard was loaded by September 6. The project, heavily sanctioned due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, continues to see its cargo reach foreign shores.

Owned chiefly by Russia's Novatek, Arctic LNG 2 has shown resilience by dispatching shipments despite international pressure. Crews aboard other sanctioned vessels, such as the Christophe De Margerie and Voskhod, are navigating the Northern Sea Route, while others move toward exotic destinations like the Bay of Bengal, demonstrating a persistent supply chain.



