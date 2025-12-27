Tensions Escalate as Russia Bombards Kyiv Amid Peace Talks
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv before a crucial meeting between Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump. The assault, which crippled power and heat in regions of Ukraine, is seen as a response to ongoing peace negotiations brokered by the United States.
Amid heightened tensions, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas, utilizing hundreds of missiles and drones. This offensive occurred just before a significant diplomatic meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at securing a peace agreement.
The overnight assault, involving roughly 500 drones and 40 missiles, severely disrupted power and heating services in parts of the Ukrainian capital. President Zelenskiy framed the attack as Russia's retaliation to ongoing peace efforts facilitated by Washington, as both leaders prepare to discuss security assurances and territorial control in Florida.
The strikes have left a third of Kyiv without heat, amid freezing temperatures, and have resulted in casualties and numerous injuries. With diplomatic negotiations ongoing, critical issues such as the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and control over the Donetsk region remain unresolved, posing significant challenges to achieving lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
