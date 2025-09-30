Left Menu

Tragedy at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 41 Lives in Karur

A stampede during a TVK rally in Karur led to 41 fatalities. An eight-member NDA-BJP delegation investigates, hearing from eyewitnesses and affected families. Arrests include TVK officials and a YouTuber. BJP and state leaders underline the need for better crowd management protocols at public events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:42 IST
The delegation of NDA-BJP leaders in Karur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, has resulted in 41 fatalities. An NDA-BJP delegation comprising top leaders, including Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur, has arrived to inspect the site and gather information from local witnesses.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos shortly after the rally began, with one stating that water bottles were hastily distributed after attendees started fainting. The narrow 19-foot road added to the turmoil, further exacerbated by the arrival of emergency services. The delegation is committed to meeting affected families as part of an extensive inquiry.

In the aftermath, several arrests have been made, including TVK's local leaders and a YouTuber, amid widespread calls for improved safety measures at large events. Union and state officials, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, have emphasized the urgent need for standard protocols to manage crowds effectively and prevent such tragedies in the future.

