China's Dongfang Set to Boost Turkey's Wind Power Ambitions
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar discussed a $250 million plan with China's Dongfang Electric to build a wind turbine facility in Turkey. The facility aims to have an annual capacity of 2 gigawatts, contributing to Turkey's goal of 120 gigawatts in renewable energy by 2035.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant advancement for Turkey's renewable energy sector, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar revealed plans for a collaboration with China's Dongfang Electric Corporation. Announced in Ankara, the proposed venture involves a $250 million investment to establish a wind turbine production facility with a capacity of 2 gigawatts annually.
This ambitious plan aligns with Turkey's larger vision of achieving an installed capacity of 120 gigawatts in wind and solar energy by the year 2035. Bayraktar emphasized that the project will not only meet energy goals but also boost domestic turbine and panel manufacturing capabilities.
Bayraktar added that the comprehensive meeting with Dongfang executives highlighted these shared goals. The proposed wind turbine facility stands to play a crucial role in Turkey's renewable energy expansion and manufacturing enhancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deutsche Bank Boosts 'Made for Germany' Initiative with Massive Investments
BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes
Carlsberg's Bold Rs 1,250 Crore Investment in Indian Food Processing
Punjab Paves the Path for Investment with Landmark Roadshow
Taiwanese Banks Amplify U.S., China Investments as Global Exposure Expands