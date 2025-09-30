China's Dongfang Set to Boost Turkey's Wind Power Ambitions

In a significant advancement for Turkey's renewable energy sector, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar revealed plans for a collaboration with China's Dongfang Electric Corporation. Announced in Ankara, the proposed venture involves a $250 million investment to establish a wind turbine production facility with a capacity of 2 gigawatts annually.

This ambitious plan aligns with Turkey's larger vision of achieving an installed capacity of 120 gigawatts in wind and solar energy by the year 2035. Bayraktar emphasized that the project will not only meet energy goals but also boost domestic turbine and panel manufacturing capabilities.

Bayraktar added that the comprehensive meeting with Dongfang executives highlighted these shared goals. The proposed wind turbine facility stands to play a crucial role in Turkey's renewable energy expansion and manufacturing enhancement.

