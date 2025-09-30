Left Menu

Wife of Sonam Wangchuk Debunks Allegation of Pakistani Ties Amidst Rising Tensions

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, refutes Ladakh Police's claims of Wangchuk's alleged ties with a Pakistani intelligence operative. Firmly denying allegations, she highlights his contributions to the nation, questioning why a government would honor someone deemed 'anti-national' with awards for his environmental innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent defense against allegations from Ladakh Police, Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of esteemed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, denied claims that her husband had ties with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. Speaking to ANI, Gitanjali refuted the accusations as 'absolutely wrong and false,' and condemned the narrative being constructed against Wangchuk.

Gitanjali emphasized Wangchuk's commitment to grassroots efforts, citing his work on solar-heated buildings and Ice Stupas as exemplary. She questioned the logic of the government awarding an 'anti-national' for innovations aiding the army, asking if intelligence agencies overlooked this in the past.

Amidst mounting tensions, Gitanjali stressed Wangchuk's advocacy for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, asserting it is vital for democracy in the region. Her remarks followed the DGP Ladakh's press conference outlining the arrest of a Pakistan PIO allegedly in contact with Wangchuk, a claim she staunchly disputes.

