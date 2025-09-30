Horticultural Harmony: Himachal and New Zealand's Fruitful Collaboration

In a significant move towards enhancing its horticulture sector, Himachal Pradesh announced plans for collaboration with New Zealand to revolutionize apple and pear cultivation.

During a meeting with a New Zealand delegation led by High Commissioner Patrick John Rata, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the potential benefits of adopting New Zealand's advanced horticultural practices.

The initiative aims to improve productivity, meet international quality standards, and boost the income of fruit growers by implementing strategies in high-density plantation, orchard management, and disease control.

(With inputs from agencies.)