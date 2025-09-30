Left Menu

Horticultural Harmony: Himachal and New Zealand's Fruitful Collaboration

Himachal Pradesh seeks to enhance its horticulture sector through collaboration with New Zealand. By adopting advanced practices in apple and pear cultivation, the partnership aims to boost productivity, quality, and global competitiveness, thereby increasing income for local fruit growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing its horticulture sector, Himachal Pradesh announced plans for collaboration with New Zealand to revolutionize apple and pear cultivation.

During a meeting with a New Zealand delegation led by High Commissioner Patrick John Rata, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the potential benefits of adopting New Zealand's advanced horticultural practices.

The initiative aims to improve productivity, meet international quality standards, and boost the income of fruit growers by implementing strategies in high-density plantation, orchard management, and disease control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

