Golden Arrow Division Marks 60th Anniversary of 1965 Victory

The Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division celebrated the 60th anniversary of its victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak War at Asal Uttar, Punjab. The event commemorated the valiant soldiers of the Battle of Asal Uttar and Barki, paying special tribute to CQMH Abdul Hamid, whose bravery remains inspirational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:28 IST
Visuals of 1965 Indo-pak diamond Jubilee from Amritsar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division, operating under the Vajra Corps, marked the momentous Diamond Jubilee of its triumph in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War on Tuesday. The event took place at Asal Uttar, Punjab, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria serving as the Chief Guest.

The anniversary paid homage to the courage and sacrifice of soldiers from the pivotal battles of Asal Uttar and Barki. Special recognition was given to Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, whose heroics stand as an enduring inspiration.

Governor Kataria lauded the Indian Army for its dedication to the country's sovereignty and its role in preserving military heritage. Initiatives like the 'Archives-cum-Museum' and 'Hamid Gallery' were inaugurated to honour 1965 heroes and foster a deeper connection between citizens and soldiers.

He emphasized the trust the nation places in the Army to tackle both traditional and emerging challenges, as India moves forward into the Amrit Kaal era. War veterans and Veer Naris were honoured for their sacrifices, and a 72-foot National Flag was unfurled at the War Memorial by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

