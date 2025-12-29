Punjab Congress Mobilizes Against MGNREGA's Replacement

The Punjab Congress is preparing to kick off a statewide campaign from Gurdaspur on January 8 to protest the plan to dismantle MGNREGA, as announced by state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Warring stated that the first phase involves statewide press conferences, escalating to a mass movement countering the BJP's new employment scheme, replacing the MGNREGA.

By scrapping MGNREGA, the BJP faces backlash reminiscent of its retreat from farm laws, with Warring accusing both the BJP and AAP of undermining rural livelihoods through insufficient employment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)