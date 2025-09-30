HFS Secures Rs 800 Crore Boost from Vitruvian Partners

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Small business financier Hiranandani Financial Services (HFS) announced on Tuesday a substantial Rs 800 crore investment from investment firm Vitruvian Partners.

The funding, facilitated through Vitruvian's Singapore platform, grants the firm a minority stake in HFS, according to their official statement.

Established by Harsh Hiranandani, son of real estate magnate Surendra Hiranandani, HFS aims to use the funds to extend its reach into smaller cities with secured lending products and enhance its technological and talent capabilities.

HFS operates with a direct-to-consumer model, leveraging extensive data sources, automated credit rules, mobile-first assisted onboarding, and real-time KYC to streamline borrower underwriting.

Kartikeya Kaji, leading Vitruvian's India investing team, highlighted the scalability and resilience of HFS's hybrid model, which merges physical presence with a robust digital platform.

Harsh Hiranandani emphasized that the new funding supports the company's goal to become the most trusted non-banking financial company for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

