Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy Ahead of Elections
The Election Commission of India finalized Bihar's electoral roll for assembly elections after a Special Intensive Revision exercise. The roll lists 7.42 crore voters, down from June's 7.89 crore. The revision faced opposition criticism but was lauded by the Commission. The Supreme Court is reviewing its legality.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The finalized list records 7.42 crore voters, a decrease from 7.89 crore earlier this year. The significant reduction has sparked criticism from opposition parties concerning the revision's transparency.
In a press release, the ECI clarified that 65 lakh names were removed due to ineligibility while 21.53 lakh new voters were added. Despite objections from some political factions, the ECI emphasized that regular consultations were held to keep all parties informed throughout the process.
The Commission acknowledged the efforts of various electoral officers and stakeholders, congratulating them on the successful completion of the SIR. The final electoral roll is accessible both digitally and physically, and eligible voters still have a window to apply for inclusion. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges against the SIR's legality soon.
