DMK Blames TVK Chief Vijay for Deadly Karur Stampede

DMK leader TKS Elangovan holds TVK chief Vijay accountable for the Karur stampede that resulted in 41 fatalities due to delayed arrival at a rally. Meanwhile, Vijay expresses deep sorrow and emphasizes safety as a priority, urging authorities to show leniency towards his party functionaries.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, DMK leader TKS Elangovan has placed the blame squarely on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in connection to the tragic stampede at Karur, which claimed 41 lives. Elangovan alleged that the catastrophe occurred because Vijay, aspiring to become Chief Minister, failed to arrive on time at a scheduled rally.

In his statement to ANI, Elangovan criticized Vijay for prolonging the attendees' wait in staggering heat for hours, contributing to the disaster. He condemned the delay in allowing ambulances to reach the scene, which might have saved lives, and derided Vijay for his late arrival. Elangovan further commented on Vijay's statement, questioning the leader's concept of 'revenge' and the reason behind his tardiness.

TVK chief Vijay later addressed the public with an emotional statement, expressing profound grief over the incident and emphasizing his commitment to public safety. He urged the state government for clemency towards his party workers and explained his immediate departure from the scene post-stampede was to prevent further chaos. The local court has since placed two TVK functionaries under judicial custody.

