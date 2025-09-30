Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with Khavda Projects

Adani Green Energy Ltd has operationalised 408 MW of power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. This development increases AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to 16,486.1 MW, showcasing their commitment to renewable energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:52 IST
Adani Green Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with Khavda Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd has today announced the operationalisation of new power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, amounting to a substantial 408 MW.

This achievement propels AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity to an imposing 16,486.1 MW, marking a significant milestone in the company's green energy endeavors.

The projects were executed through the company's various step-down subsidiaries, further illustrating their expansive efforts in renewable energy initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

 India
2
Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

 India
3
Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025