Adani Green Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with Khavda Projects
Adani Green Energy Ltd has operationalised 408 MW of power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. This development increases AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to 16,486.1 MW, showcasing their commitment to renewable energy expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Green Energy Ltd has today announced the operationalisation of new power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, amounting to a substantial 408 MW.
This achievement propels AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity to an imposing 16,486.1 MW, marking a significant milestone in the company's green energy endeavors.
The projects were executed through the company's various step-down subsidiaries, further illustrating their expansive efforts in renewable energy initiatives.
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani
- Green Energy
- renewable
- Khavda
- Gujarat
- MW
- projects
- subsidiaries
- capacity
- energy
Advertisement