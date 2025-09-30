Adani Green Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with Khavda Projects

Adani Green Energy Ltd has today announced the operationalisation of new power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, amounting to a substantial 408 MW.

This achievement propels AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity to an imposing 16,486.1 MW, marking a significant milestone in the company's green energy endeavors.

The projects were executed through the company's various step-down subsidiaries, further illustrating their expansive efforts in renewable energy initiatives.