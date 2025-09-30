SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN, a state-owned energy company, has successfully commissioned a 128.88 MW solar capacity, marking progress in its ambitious 1,000 MW Bikaner project in Rajasthan.

The company now boasts a cumulative commissioned capacity of 629.90 MW, moving closer to its target, according to its recent filing.

The latest achievement by SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, highlights significant advancements in solar energy and is expected to fully commercialize by September 30, 2025.