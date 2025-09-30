Left Menu

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

State-owned SJVN announced the commissioning of a 128.88 MW solar capacity at its 1,000 MW Bikaner project in Rajasthan. This makes the total commissioned capacity 629.90 MW, with the rest expected soon. The milestone was achieved by the subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:21 IST
SJVN, a state-owned energy company, has successfully commissioned a 128.88 MW solar capacity, marking progress in its ambitious 1,000 MW Bikaner project in Rajasthan.

The company now boasts a cumulative commissioned capacity of 629.90 MW, moving closer to its target, according to its recent filing.

The latest achievement by SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, highlights significant advancements in solar energy and is expected to fully commercialize by September 30, 2025.

