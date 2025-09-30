Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy Sparks Outcry and Calls for Accountability

A stampede at a rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 41 fatalities. Overcrowding and mismanagement are cited as causes. TVK leaders face criticism, and government officials pledge a thorough investigation to prevent recurrence, while inquiry commissions are set up to address issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy Sparks Outcry and Calls for Accountability
P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu government representative P. Amudha expressed profound sorrow following a tragic stampede in Karur, which claimed 41 lives. The incident occurred during a rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, where over 25,000 people gathered despite permission for only 10,000 participants.

Amudha, the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, highlighted that security was initially in place with one officer per 20 attendees, exceeding the standard 1:50 ratio. However, the unexpected crowd swell led to congestion as Vijay's convoy arrived, exacerbating the situation.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan criticized TVK leadership, citing their accountability and the delay in Vijay's arrival as primary triggers. Actor Vijay expressed deep personal distress over the tragedy, vowing to meet affected families, as authorities pursue a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court

Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Cour...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
4
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025