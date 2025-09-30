Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy Sparks Outcry and Calls for Accountability

Tamil Nadu government representative P. Amudha expressed profound sorrow following a tragic stampede in Karur, which claimed 41 lives. The incident occurred during a rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, where over 25,000 people gathered despite permission for only 10,000 participants.

Amudha, the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, highlighted that security was initially in place with one officer per 20 attendees, exceeding the standard 1:50 ratio. However, the unexpected crowd swell led to congestion as Vijay's convoy arrived, exacerbating the situation.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan criticized TVK leadership, citing their accountability and the delay in Vijay's arrival as primary triggers. Actor Vijay expressed deep personal distress over the tragedy, vowing to meet affected families, as authorities pursue a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)