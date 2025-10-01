China's Iron Grip: Tensions Rise Over Iron Ore Trade Standoff

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised alarms on Wednesday following a report that China's state-backed iron ore buyer had halted transactions with miner BHP. This development, reported by Bloomberg, underlines ongoing annual pricing discussions involving China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG).

Prime Minister Albanese emphasized his apprehension over the matter, stressing the necessity for unobstructed trade routes and properly functioning markets. This echoes past challenges faced in the iron ore trade between Australia and China.

In response to these tensions, Treasurer Jim Chalmers plans to engage with BHP CEO Mike Henry, aiming for a swift resolution. As China wields significant purchasing power, any disruption poses risks to Australia's most lucrative export, amidst anticipated declines in earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)