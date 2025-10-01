Left Menu

GIP Nears $38 Billion Acquisition of AES Amid Surging Demand

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is progressing toward a $38 billion deal to acquire utility group AES. Driven by rising power demand from AI and data centers, utilities are attracting significant investment attention. Talks are advanced but not finalized, with AES's renewable growth adding to its appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 08:14 IST
GIP Nears $38 Billion Acquisition of AES Amid Surging Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BlackRock-backed Global Infrastructure Partners is reportedly close to securing a $38 billion deal, including debt, for the acquisition of utility giant AES, per a Financial Times report. This move comes amidst a spike in power demand driven by artificial intelligence and the increasing prevalence of data centers.

According to insiders, talks between GIP and AES, headquartered in Virginia, have reached an advanced phase, but there's still a possibility the deal may collapse. Notably, both involved parties, GIP and AES, have refrained from commenting on the ongoing negotiations.

Rising interest in AES primarily stems from significant growth within its renewables sector, a key factor as the global economy pivots to cleaner energy sources. This trend is expected to push U.S. electricity consumption to unprecedented levels. Earlier in July, AES's shares saw a substantial rise following rumors of potential strategic moves.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

 India
2
Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

 India
3
Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

 Global
4
Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025