CM Dhami Vows Justice Amid UKSSSC Exam Scandal

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami asserts commitment to youth welfare as CBI investigates UKSSSC exam leak. Accusing politicians of exploiting protests, he highlights anti-cheating laws and job creation. With arrests made, Dhami promises transparency and trust, demonstrating commitment by engaging with protesting youth directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:39 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the state's youth during a turbulent CBI probe into the UKSSSC examination scandal.

Addressing the controversy, CM Dhami accused unnamed political actors of attempting to manipulate student protests for personal gains. He emphasized that the government swiftly apprehended suspects and established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the entire examination process.

Stressing his commitment to transparency, Dhami cited robust measures against paper leaks and elaborate policies yielding over 25,000 government jobs in the past four years. Moreover, Dhami announced the arrest of more than 100 individuals from the cheating mafia. During his visit to Dehradun's Parade Ground, he assured protestors of a CBI probe, personally acknowledging their plight to dispel any skepticism.

