World Liberty Financial Explores Tokenising Commodities

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture with ties to Donald Trump's family, is considering tokenising assets such as real estate, oil, and gas. CEO Zach Witkoff emphasized the efficiency of trading commodities like oil, gas, cotton, and timber on blockchain. Co-founder Donald Trump Jr. was also present at the conference in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture supported by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, is contemplating the tokenisation of various assets, including real estate and oil and gas. On Wednesday, during a crypto conference in Singapore, CEO Zach Witkoff revealed this strategic consideration.

Witkoff asserted that commodities such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber present significant opportunities for blockchain integration. He emphasized the enhanced efficiency that comes with trading these commodities on-chain.

The discussion took place at the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore, where Witkoff was joined by World Liberty's co-founder Donald Trump Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

