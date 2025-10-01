World Liberty Financial Explores Tokenising Commodities

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture supported by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, is contemplating the tokenisation of various assets, including real estate and oil and gas. On Wednesday, during a crypto conference in Singapore, CEO Zach Witkoff revealed this strategic consideration.

Witkoff asserted that commodities such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber present significant opportunities for blockchain integration. He emphasized the enhanced efficiency that comes with trading these commodities on-chain.

The discussion took place at the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore, where Witkoff was joined by World Liberty's co-founder Donald Trump Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)