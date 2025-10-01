Dangote Strike Resolution: Nigeria's Oil Workers Union Ends Walkout

Nigeria's oil workers union has ended its strike action following successful negotiations with the management of Dangote Petroleum and government representatives, according to the country's labour ministry. The move comes after the industrial action was triggered by the dismissal of over 800 unionized employees from the Dangote refinery.

The strike, which had the potential to disrupt fuel supply and trade across West Africa, was resolved during a conciliation meeting between the PENGASSAN union and Dangote Petroleum officials. The agreement stipulates that the dismissed workers will be redeployed within the Dangote Group, ensuring there is no loss of income for the workers.

Lagos' labour minister emphasized the importance of respecting employees' right to unionize and expressed relief at the peaceful resolution. PENGASSAN has since agreed to begin the process of formally ending the strike, putting an end to the tension caused by the dismissals and alleged acts of sabotage at the plant.

