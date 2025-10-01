Left Menu

Dangote Strike Resolution: Nigeria's Oil Workers Union Ends Walkout

Nigeria's oil workers union ended their strike after discussions with Dangote Petroleum and government officials. The strike followed the dismissal of 800 unionized workers from Dangote refinery. The agreement ensures that affected workers are reassigned within the Dangote Group without losing pay. Unionization rights were reaffirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's oil workers union has ended its strike action following successful negotiations with the management of Dangote Petroleum and government representatives, according to the country's labour ministry. The move comes after the industrial action was triggered by the dismissal of over 800 unionized employees from the Dangote refinery.

The strike, which had the potential to disrupt fuel supply and trade across West Africa, was resolved during a conciliation meeting between the PENGASSAN union and Dangote Petroleum officials. The agreement stipulates that the dismissed workers will be redeployed within the Dangote Group, ensuring there is no loss of income for the workers.

Lagos' labour minister emphasized the importance of respecting employees' right to unionize and expressed relief at the peaceful resolution. PENGASSAN has since agreed to begin the process of formally ending the strike, putting an end to the tension caused by the dismissals and alleged acts of sabotage at the plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

