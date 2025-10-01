DGCA Unveils New Ranking Framework for Flying Training Organisations in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced an official ranking system for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across India, marking a significant move towards enhanced transparency and accountability in pilot training. The inaugural rankings have been released and will guide the performance evaluation of these organizations.

According to a public notice from September 30, 2025, this ranking initiative aims to create a standardized measure for assessing FTOs. It will be updated twice annually, with the next update due on April 1, 2026. DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, in an exclusive interview with ANI, stated that this initiative followed directives from Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu.

The rankings categorize FTOs into four groups based on performance metrics: A+ for those scoring 85% and above, A for scores between 70% and 85%, B for scores between 50% and 70%, and C for scores below 50%. Currently, no FTOs have landed in the A+ or A categories, highlighting areas for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)