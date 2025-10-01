EU's Bold Move: Cutting Steel Import Quotas Amid Global Challenges

The European Commission is set to propose a dramatic cut in steel import quotas by nearly half, with duties on exceeding volumes potentially hiking to 50%, sources disclosed to Reuters.

This initiative aligns EU tariffs with those of the U.S. and Canada, a strategic move in response to dwindling demand and an influx of subsidized steel, especially from Chinese factories.

As approaches to bolster the EU's steel industry are considered, the Commission also eyes potential aluminium safeguards and export duties on scrap metal, striving for a comprehensive 'metals alliance' with the United States.