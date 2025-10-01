Left Menu

Nationwide Campaign 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' to Reclaim Unclaimed Assets

The Indian Finance Ministry, led by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, launches a nationwide campaign to reclaim unclaimed assets in the financial sector. This initiative, running from October to December 2025, aims to raise awareness and provide guidance on claiming unclaimed funds through various financial regulators. An exhibition will accompany the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:42 IST
Nationwide Campaign 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' to Reclaim Unclaimed Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry, spearheaded by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to initiate a three-month nationwide campaign titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' aimed at addressing unclaimed assets within the financial sector. Launching in October 2025, the initiative aims to raise awareness and facilitate the claims process.

The Department of Financial Services, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, will shepherd the campaign efforts. This joint venture seeks to ensure citizens can rightfully claim their unclaimed and dormant financial assets.

Set to kick off in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the campaign will offer hands-on guidance on searching and claiming unclaimed assets. The initiative promises transparency and simplicity through standard operating procedures, frequently asked questions, and live demonstrations, further reinforced by a financial inclusion exhibition showcasing institutional stakeholders across the financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Broken Promises to Women

Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Broken Promises to Women

 India
2
Detroit Tigers' Pitch Shatters Camera Lens and Guardians' Hopes

Detroit Tigers' Pitch Shatters Camera Lens and Guardians' Hopes

 Global
3
Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

Abandoned Infant Found near Railway Track in Kathua

 India
4
GST Boosts Festive Car Sales Surge

GST Boosts Festive Car Sales Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025