Nationwide Campaign 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' to Reclaim Unclaimed Assets

The Finance Ministry, spearheaded by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to initiate a three-month nationwide campaign titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' aimed at addressing unclaimed assets within the financial sector. Launching in October 2025, the initiative aims to raise awareness and facilitate the claims process.

The Department of Financial Services, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, will shepherd the campaign efforts. This joint venture seeks to ensure citizens can rightfully claim their unclaimed and dormant financial assets.

Set to kick off in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the campaign will offer hands-on guidance on searching and claiming unclaimed assets. The initiative promises transparency and simplicity through standard operating procedures, frequently asked questions, and live demonstrations, further reinforced by a financial inclusion exhibition showcasing institutional stakeholders across the financial ecosystem.

