Nationwide Campaign 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' to Reclaim Unclaimed Assets
The Indian Finance Ministry, led by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, launches a nationwide campaign to reclaim unclaimed assets in the financial sector. This initiative, running from October to December 2025, aims to raise awareness and provide guidance on claiming unclaimed funds through various financial regulators. An exhibition will accompany the campaign.
- Country:
- India
The Finance Ministry, spearheaded by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to initiate a three-month nationwide campaign titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' aimed at addressing unclaimed assets within the financial sector. Launching in October 2025, the initiative aims to raise awareness and facilitate the claims process.
The Department of Financial Services, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, will shepherd the campaign efforts. This joint venture seeks to ensure citizens can rightfully claim their unclaimed and dormant financial assets.
Set to kick off in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the campaign will offer hands-on guidance on searching and claiming unclaimed assets. The initiative promises transparency and simplicity through standard operating procedures, frequently asked questions, and live demonstrations, further reinforced by a financial inclusion exhibition showcasing institutional stakeholders across the financial ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nations
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path
Modi Warns of Demographic Manipulation Threat to India's Unity
India Sees Retail Revolution as D2C Brands Expand Offline
India Dominates ISSF Junior World Cup With Stellar Performance