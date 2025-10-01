Left Menu

Championing Adoption: Celebrating Every Child's Right to a Loving Home

The Ministry of Women and Child Development highlights adoption of children with special needs, announcing campaigns and initiatives for National Adoption Awareness Month 2025. Collaborative activities from competitions to cultural programmes aim to foster positive attitudes and awareness about adoption, engaging various Indian states and territories.

Championing Adoption: Celebrating Every Child's Right to a Loving Home
In the upcoming financial year, 313 children with special needs have been adopted, as disclosed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Of these, 83 were domestic and 230 inter-country adoptions. This announcement kicks off National Adoption Awareness Month 2025 activities, emphasizing the adoption of these children.

The campaign, held in collaboration with MyGov India, promotes the non-institutionalized rehabilitation of special needs children. Activities include poster-making competitions, pledge-taking, and gathering adoption narratives, with a focus on dispelling myths and highlighting adoption's profound impact on families.

Various states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Assam, are actively participating in raising awareness through events. The widespread social media presence aims to showcase success stories while fostering conversations about the profound transformative power adoption holds for special needs children, marking November as a month of celebration and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

