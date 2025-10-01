Left Menu

Maharashtra Halts Bus Fare Hike Amid Severe Floods

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has canceled MSRTC's planned bus fare increase due to flood conditions in Maharashtra. The hike was initially planned for October 15 to November 5. Additionally, the state has greenlit a 204-km highway from Nagpur to Chandrapur, estimated to cost Rs 2,353.39 crore.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift reversal, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde annulled a planned 10% fare spike on state buses just a day after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced it. Citing ongoing flood threats, Shinde instructed the Transport Minister to reverse the decision.

MSRTC had originally announced that fares would go up across all buses except the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai services from October 15 through November 5. The changes were set to affect intercity travel, including routes like Mumbai-Pune and Thane-Nashik.

In other news, the Maharashtra government approved a significant infrastructure project: a 204-km, four-lane highway connecting Nagpur and Chandrapur. This Rs 2,353.39 crore venture includes an additional 11 km connecting Chandrapur city and was approved during a recent Cabinet Infrastructure Committee meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

