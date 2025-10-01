Punjab Schools to Host Retired MiG-21 Jets in Inspirational Move

In an ambitious effort to enhance patriotism among students, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) to station five recently retired MiG-21 fighter jets at select Schools of Eminence across the state. In a formal appeal to Air Chief Marshal S Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, Bains proposed the placement of the legendary aircraft in schools located in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Nangal, and Kharar. He emphasized, 'Together, we can create a living tribute to the MiG-21 and ignite the spirit of service and patriotism in our future generations.'

Aimed at inspiring government school students to venture into careers within defense, aerospace, and engineering, this initiative could see collaboration with the IAF for ceremonial deployments at the established schools, offering students a firsthand look into the aircraft's historical significance. As he congratulated the IAF on the ceremonial retirement of the MiG-21 fleet, Bains hailed the fighter jet as an emblem of valor, discipline, and dedication, instrumental in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

'By displaying these aircraft on school campuses, we hope to inspire students daily to achieve greatness with courage and determination,' Bains stated, ensuring that the exhibition and installation of the aircraft would adhere strictly to IAF protocols. The minister noted that this move reflects the Punjab Government's commitment to transformative education under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Further highlighting their dedication, Bains pointed to the state's recent launch of international training programs for school principals aimed at raising educational standards and expanding student horizons.

