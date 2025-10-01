Pakistan's IMF Talks: Navigating Economic Challenges

Pakistan is in ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding two significant loan reviews. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the talks were progressing positively, suggesting optimism for Pakistan's economic future.

The negotiations concern the USD 7.1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the USD 1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). These programs are designed to bring stability to the nation's economy and mitigate vulnerabilities due to climate change.

Despite fiscal challenges, including a tax revenue shortfall, the Pakistani government remains committed to its economic targets. Successful completion of the IMF's review process could unlock an additional USD 1 billion for the country, crucial for ongoing financial and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)