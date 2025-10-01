Left Menu

Pakistan's IMF Talks: Navigating Economic Challenges

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirms positive negotiations with the IMF over economic loan reviews. The discussions focus on the USD 7.1 billion EFF and USD 1.1 billion RSF aimed at stabilizing Pakistan's economy and boosting resilience to climate change. Successful reviews could lead to further financial disbursements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:12 IST
Pakistan's IMF Talks: Navigating Economic Challenges
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is in ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding two significant loan reviews. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the talks were progressing positively, suggesting optimism for Pakistan's economic future.

The negotiations concern the USD 7.1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the USD 1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). These programs are designed to bring stability to the nation's economy and mitigate vulnerabilities due to climate change.

Despite fiscal challenges, including a tax revenue shortfall, the Pakistani government remains committed to its economic targets. Successful completion of the IMF's review process could unlock an additional USD 1 billion for the country, crucial for ongoing financial and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name

Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name

 India
2
Himachal Celebrates International Day of Older Persons with Social Welfare Spotlight

Himachal Celebrates International Day of Older Persons with Social Welfare S...

 India
3
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
4
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025