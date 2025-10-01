Defence Minister Urges Armed Forces to Embrace Change on Vijayadashami

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami by joining the Armed Forces in Bhuj, Gujarat, for the traditional Barakhana. Addressing the forces, Singh highlighted the fast-evolving global scenario and the multifaceted challenges confronting the military today.

The Defence Minister pointed out the accelerating pace of technological advancement and the obsolescence of what was once considered cutting-edge. Beyond traditional threats, Singh identified emerging challenges such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, drone warfare, and information warfare, emphasizing that weapons alone cannot counter these threats. 'Mental resilience, updated knowledge, and swift adaptability are crucial,' Singh declared.

While extending Vijayadashami greetings, he praised the festival as a symbol of victory over evil. Celebrating amid the soldiers of Bhuj, a region steeped in valor, Singh urged them to embrace new technologies and maintain rigorous training. He assured that the government is devoted to the well-being and modernization of the armed forces, underscoring India's vision of a strong, self-reliant defense under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Singh reminisced about Bhuj's resilience during historical adversities, notably the 1971 war, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2001 earthquake, likening its strength to a phoenix rising from the ashes. Top military officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, were also present, adding esteem to the occasion.

