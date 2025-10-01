Left Menu

Hyderabad Dandiya Night Turns Violent: Engineering Student Assaulted

In Hyderabad, an engineering student was assaulted at a Dandiya event after revealing his name, according to Telangana Police. The incident involved a group of individuals, and the police are pursuing legal action. Separately, a woman and her boyfriend were arrested for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST
Telangana Police (Photo/X@TelanganaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineering student was violently attacked at a Dandiya event held at a hotel in Hyderabad. According to Telangana Police, the student, Nehan Ali Khan, was assaulted after disclosing his name to a group of event attendees. Khan, who had booked tickets for the event with friends, reported the attack occurred at around 10:15 PM.

Police investigations revealed that Khan identified some of the perpetrators as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, and Chandra Kanth. Khan has urged authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for the unprovoked assault, with police confirming that legal proceedings have been initiated under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita's relevant sections.

In a separate incident, Telangana Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of murder, following the death of the woman's two-year-old daughter. The arrest followed a confession during the investigation of a missing person case. Law enforcement discovered the skeletal remains of the child and took both suspects into custody. (ANI)

