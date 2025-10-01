Hyderabad Dandiya Night Turns Violent: Engineering Student Assaulted

An engineering student was violently attacked at a Dandiya event held at a hotel in Hyderabad. According to Telangana Police, the student, Nehan Ali Khan, was assaulted after disclosing his name to a group of event attendees. Khan, who had booked tickets for the event with friends, reported the attack occurred at around 10:15 PM.

Police investigations revealed that Khan identified some of the perpetrators as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, and Chandra Kanth. Khan has urged authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for the unprovoked assault, with police confirming that legal proceedings have been initiated under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita's relevant sections.

In a separate incident, Telangana Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of murder, following the death of the woman's two-year-old daughter. The arrest followed a confession during the investigation of a missing person case. Law enforcement discovered the skeletal remains of the child and took both suspects into custody. (ANI)