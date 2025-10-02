G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

In a concerted effort to escalate economic pressure on Russia, the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers declared plans to enforce trade policies targeting countries purchasing Russian oil and those facilitating sanction circumvention.

During a virtual meeting, the G7 leaders highlighted the potential for tariffs and import bans as pivotal measures in reducing Russian revenue streams, particularly in response to Moscow's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

While the statement refrained from naming specific countries, it signaled intensified scrutiny and action towards nations indirectly supporting Russia's war efforts through continued hydrocarbon purchases.