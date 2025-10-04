Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic; power lines snapped in UP's Ballia

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has disrupted rail traffic on the Ballia-Chhapra section, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.

GRP station in-charge Vivekanand Yadav said that due to the rainfall, a tree fell on the railway line between Sahatwar and Bansdih stations, as well as between Revati and Dal Chhapra. The rail traffic was restored after the fallen tree was removed.

The railway tracks between Bakulha and Manjhi railway stations and in Dal Chhapra were also affected due to soil erosion.

Yadav said rail traffic on the Ballia-Chhapra section has been disrupted since Saturday morning. The Divisional Railway Manager and other officials have reached the spot, he added.

Public Relations Officer of Varanasi Division (North Eastern Railway) Ashok Kumar confirmed that rail operations remained disrupted as various sections in the division were waterlogged.

He said that passengers at all stations were being updated through public address systems, and food and water were being provided.

According to the Electricity Department sources, power lines have snapped in most areas of the district due to heavy rain and strong winds.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh told PTI that a part of the police line at the district headquarters had been submerged.

The administration is on alert, and lekhpals and village development officers have been deployed for monitoring, he said.

