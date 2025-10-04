Goyal calls for greater collaboration between India, Singapore businesses

Greater collaboration between businesses of India and Singapore will help boost trade and investment ties between the two countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Addressing India-Singapore@60: Partnership for Growth and Innovation' Business, Goyal emphasised on further strengthening India-Singapore trade and investment ties for a more balanced, inclusive and future-ready economic partnership.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Singapore.

''Highlighted greater collaboration and B2B opportunities between our businesses,'' he said in a post on X.

On the sidelines, the minister held meetings with senior officials of Singapore-based firms.

He held a meeting with Kim Yin Wong, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp.

''Discussed India's remarkable achievements in renewable energy and ambitious aims, and explored avenues for collaboration in clean energy, green hydrogen, and industrial parks,'' he said.

He also held meeting with Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel, and discussed emerging opportunities in India across various areas, including waste-to-energy, infrastructure, data centres, and digital connectivity.

''Met a delegation led by Mr. Nags Sankaranarayanan, CEO of Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings. Discussed opportunities to boost India-focused investments and the vast avenues India offers for global investors,'' he added.

The minister met Gautam Banerjee, Chairman, Blackstone Singapore, and deliberated upon opportunities for long-term capital in manufacturing-linked infrastructure to further strengthen supply chains.

''Had a productive meeting with Mr. Jim Coulter, Executive Chairman of Texas Pacific Group (TPG). Discussions focused on strengthening cross-border investments and unlocking new growth opportunities for both India and Singapore,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)