Maharashtra Government's Biogas Boost for Flood-Affected Farmers
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced Union Minister Amit Shah's commitment to aiding flood-affected farmers. Launching a biogas initiative at Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar factory, Pawar emphasized innovation in the cooperative sector. The facility, costing Rs 55 crore, aims to provide farmers with viable income sources.
- Country:
- India
In a move to aid flood-affected farmers in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed Union Minister Amit Shah's positive response to providing essential support from the Centre. Speaking at the launch of a new biogas facility, Pawar emphasized the state's commitment to farmer welfare and rehabilitation efforts.
This biogas plant, located at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar factory, represents a historic step towards innovation within the cooperative sector. Pawar encouraged farmers to adopt similar initiatives, highlighting its potential as an alternative income source.
With a production capacity of 12 tonnes of CNG daily, the plant has attracted investments worth Rs 55 crore. Pawar noted that the Centre, through NCDC, will continue supporting such projects, transforming farmers into energy producers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Space Science and Innovation Lab Unveiled at Raj Bhavan School
Empowering the Next Generation: J&K's Path to Innovation
Harsh Malhotra Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab
India’s sugar cooperative sector has benefitted immensely after Narendra Modi became PM: Union minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra's Cooperative Innovation: Biogas Facility Launch