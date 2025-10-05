Maharashtra Government's Biogas Boost for Flood-Affected Farmers

In a move to aid flood-affected farmers in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed Union Minister Amit Shah's positive response to providing essential support from the Centre. Speaking at the launch of a new biogas facility, Pawar emphasized the state's commitment to farmer welfare and rehabilitation efforts.

This biogas plant, located at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar factory, represents a historic step towards innovation within the cooperative sector. Pawar encouraged farmers to adopt similar initiatives, highlighting its potential as an alternative income source.

With a production capacity of 12 tonnes of CNG daily, the plant has attracted investments worth Rs 55 crore. Pawar noted that the Centre, through NCDC, will continue supporting such projects, transforming farmers into energy producers.

