Chhattisgarh Leverages Mineral Wealth for Economic Growth
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the importance of responsible mineral use and industrial growth at the Chhattisgarh Mining Conclave 2025. The state leads with transparent mining policies, digital monitoring, and significant mineral reserves including a lithium block auction. New MoUs aim to boost investment in clean energy.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh is positioning itself as a leader in the mining sector, as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined strategic initiatives at the 'Chhattisgarh Mining Conclave 2025'.
Speaking in Nava Raipur, CM Sai highlighted the state's abundant resources, such as iron ore, coal, and bauxite, and revealed new discoveries that bolster its standing in critical and rare minerals. Chhattisgarh has become the first state in India to auction a lithium block, symbolizing its commitment to a transparent and technologically advanced mining framework.
During the conclave, Sai announced the signing of several MoUs, including those aimed at advancing clean energy projects with institutions like ISM Dhanbad. As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the state's economic landscape, numerous development works are being funded by the district mineral fund, with Rs 1,673 crore collected this year alone.
