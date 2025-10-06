New Zealand Offers Aid After Naval Ship Sinks in Samoa
The New Zealand government is set to compensate Samoa with 10 million tala after the sinking of the Royal New Zealand Navy's vessel, Manawanui, in 2024. Human errors led to the ship's grounding off Samoa's coast. New Zealand focuses on minimizing environmental impacts and supporting local communities.
In an unexpected turn of events, the New Zealand government announced a compensation of 10 million Samoa tala to the Samoan government, following the tragic sinking of the Royal New Zealand Navy's ship, Manawanui, in 2024.
The vessel, a specialist dive and hydrographic ship, ran aground during a reef survey near Upolu's southern coast. Although all 75 crew members survived, an inquiry revealed that human errors were the cause of the incident. As a result, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, confirmed the payment as a goodwill gesture.
Peters emphasized the ongoing cooperation with Samoa to minimize the environmental impact and ensure community support. Essential pollutants and equipment have already been cleared from the ship's remnants. The collaboration between the two nations highlights their commitment to addressing the aftermath responsibly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
