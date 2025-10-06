Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur: Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives

A fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital's trauma center killed six critical patients. The blaze, likely caused by a short circuit, created panic and chaos as smoke spread rapidly. Despite quick evacuation efforts, the fire resulted in fatalities, prompting visits from government officials to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 05:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur: Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, six critical patients lost their lives when a fire broke out at the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials reported.

According to Dr. Anurag Dhakad, who heads the trauma center, the fire ignited in the storage area while 11 patients were under treatment in the Neuro ICU. A potential short circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire, which quickly spread through the facility, causing chaos and panic.

Despite the firefighting team managing to control the blaze in about two hours, the intensive care area and several critical documents and medical supplies were destroyed. Government officials, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, visited the scene to oversee the situation and address concerns raised by the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

